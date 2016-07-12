版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Tripadvisor announced launch of a new airline reviews platform

July 12 Tripadvisor Inc

* Announced launch of a new airline reviews platform

* Announced launch of newly redesigned flights search service

* Launch of "Flyscore" that rates quality of each air travel itinerary for consumers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

