BRIEF-Starbucks Corp announces price adjustment in U.S.company-operated stores

July 12 Starbucks Corp

* On July 12, Starbucks made a small price adjustment in U.S. company-operated stores

* Depending on market, customers will experience increases of 10 to 20 cents on select sizes of brewed coffee to have

* Expect the average customer ticket to increase by about one percent as a result of beverage adjustments

* Depending on the market, customers will experience increases of 10 to 30 cents on espresso beverages and tea lattes

* Says 65 percent of beverage prices have not changed