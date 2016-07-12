版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-Warburg Pincus reports 9.4 pct stake in Wex as of July 1 - SEC filing

July 12 Wex Inc

* Warburg Pincus reports 9.4 pct stake in Wex as of July 1 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

