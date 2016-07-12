版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Wells fargo reports 16.40 pct passive stake in Herc Holdings

July 12 Herc Holdings Inc

* Wells fargo reports 16.40 pct passive stake in Herc Holdings As of June 30 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

