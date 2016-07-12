BRIEF-Alere expect to record about $70-$90 mln charges in 2016

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Alere Inc:
* As a result of voluntary withdrawal of Alere Inratio expect to record approximately $70-$90 million of related charges in 2016
* Of this amount, company expects an immediate non-cash impairment charge of approximately $20-23 million
* In 2016, company expects to incur non-cash charges of approximately $33 - 37 million
* Expects to incur one-time cash expenditures during 2016 in connection with this voluntary withdrawal of approximately $17-30 million Source text - bit.ly/29Bc060 Further company coverage: [ ]
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.