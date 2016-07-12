BRIEF-SPX Flow Inc says to amend company's existing credit agreement

July 12 SPX Flow Inc

* SPX Flow Inc says it has entered into an amendment to company's existing credit agreement, dated as of September 1, 2015

* says amendment to include increase of maximum consolidated leverage ratio that must be maintained by company from 3.25:1.00 to 4.00:1.00