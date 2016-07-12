版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Rennova Health says files for secondary offering

July 12 Rennova Health Inc

* Says files for secondary offering of up to $21.4 million - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29BazEK Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐