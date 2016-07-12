BRIEF-Bridgepoint Education Inc- gets civil investigative demand from DOJ

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Bridgepoint Education Inc
* On July 7, 2016, received from department of justice a civil investigative demand
* Says pursuant to CID, DOJ has requested from co documents and information for fiscal years 2011-2014
* Says it is evaluating the civil investigative demand
* Ashford University was notified by U.S. department of education that off-site program review has been scheduled to begin on july 25
* CID investigating co may have misstated title iv refund revenue/overstated revenue relating to private secondary loan programs
* Off-Site program review to assess Ashford's administration of title iv programs in which it participates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.