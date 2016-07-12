BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports positive top-line results

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Sage Therapeutics Inc
* Sage reports positive top-line results including demonstration of 30-day durability from phase 2 clinical trial of Sage-547 in severe postpartum depression
* Says expects to pursue further development of Sage-547 and Sage-217 for PPD in a global clinical program
* Says primary endpoint achieved with statistical significance at 60 hours maintained through 30 days
* Says 70 pct Remission Achieved At 60 Hours Of Sage-547 treatment and maintained at 30-day follow-up
* Statistically significant difference in treatment effect began at 24 hours with an effect that was maintained at similar magnitude Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.