BRIEF-Asterias says completes enrollment, dosing of 5 patients in first efficacy cohort of scistar study

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc
* Completion of enrollment and dosing of five patients in first efficacy cohort of scistar study
* Expects to report top-line six-month efficacy and safety results from this five patient cohort in january 2017
* Expects to announce six-month results from this first efficacy cohort in january 2017
* To conduct additional evaluation of dose-response once 12-month efficacy results are available for 10 million cell cohort in mid-2017
* Expects to begin enrolling and dosing patients in 20 million cell efficacy cohort in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.