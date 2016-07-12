版本:
BRIEF-Frost Gamma Investments says buys 10,000 shares of Opko Health Inc's common stock

July 12 Opko Health Inc

* Frost Gamma Investments says buys 10,000 shares of Opko Health Inc's common stock on July 11- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

