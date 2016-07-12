版本:
BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics gets European, U.S. composition of matter patents for Ribaxamase

July 12 Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Synthetic Biologics announces granting of European and U.S. composition of matter patents for Ribaxamase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

