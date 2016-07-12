版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Conagra Foods says dividend payment of $0.25 per share

July 12 Conagra Foods Inc

* Conagra Foods announces dividend payment

* Conagra Foods Inc says approved a dividend payment of $0.25 per share of CAG common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

