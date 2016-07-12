版本:
BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation for coversin in the EU

July 12 Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari therapeutics receives positive opinion for orphan drug designation for coversin in the european union for treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

* Akari Therapeutics Plc says look forward to initiating phase ii trial in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

