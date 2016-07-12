版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products files for mixed shelf of up to $1 bln - sec filing

July 12 Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1 bln - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

