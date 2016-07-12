版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Seres, Emulate collaborate to advance Emulate's intestine-chip platform

July 12 Seres Therapeutics Inc

* Company and Emulate Inc announced a new collaboration

* Seres and Emulate will work to advance Emulate's intestine-chip platform, a living-tissue-based system that models human intestine

* Intends to use technology to identify novel bacteria compositions with therapeutic potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

