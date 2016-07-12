BRIEF-Probe Metals Inc says enters deal with Vaaldiam Mining Inc

July 12 Probe Metals Inc

* Entered into agreement with Vaaldiam Mining Inc, wholly owned subsidiary of orion resources partners lp

* Probe Metals Inc says buy back 20% net proceeds of production royalty covering certain mineral claims at company's val d'or east project

* Probe Metals Inc says under terms of agreement, probe will issue 500,000 common shares in consideration for royalty