BRIEF-Probe Metals Inc says enters deal with Vaaldiam Mining Inc

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Probe Metals Inc
* Entered into agreement with Vaaldiam Mining Inc, wholly owned subsidiary of orion resources partners lp
* Probe Metals Inc says buy back 20% net proceeds of production royalty covering certain mineral claims at company's val d'or east project
* Probe Metals Inc says under terms of agreement, probe will issue 500,000 common shares in consideration for royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.