版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics resumes enrollment in phase 2a RSV challenge trial

July 12 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc resumes enrollment in phase 2A RSV challenge trial

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says in addition to receiving MHRA and ethics committee approval to resume enrollment and dosing in phase 2A trial

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says plans to submit a complete response to FDA by Q1 of 2017, including requested data from additional rodent studies

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says it is resuming enrollment in its phase 2A challenge study of BTA585 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐