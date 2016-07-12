BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics resumes enrollment in phase 2a RSV challenge trial

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc resumes enrollment in phase 2A RSV challenge trial
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says in addition to receiving MHRA and ethics committee approval to resume enrollment and dosing in phase 2A trial
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says plans to submit a complete response to FDA by Q1 of 2017, including requested data from additional rodent studies
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says it is resuming enrollment in its phase 2A challenge study of BTA585 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.