版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Fonar says majority owned unit completes 3 acquisitions

July 12 Fonar Corp

* Health Management Co Of America has purchased 100% equities in turnkey services of New York, Llc and TK2 equipment management, llc

* Says transaction makes Yonkers entity a wholly-owned subsidiary of Health Management Company Of America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐