BRIEF-Fonar says majority owned unit completes 3 acquisitions

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Fonar Corp
* Health Management Co Of America has purchased 100% equities in turnkey services of New York, Llc and TK2 equipment management, llc
* Says transaction makes Yonkers entity a wholly-owned subsidiary of Health Management Company Of America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.