公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Aurora Diagnostics announces promotion of Michael Grattendick to CFO

July 12 Aurora Diagnostics Inc

* Says announced promotion of Michael Grattendick to position of Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

