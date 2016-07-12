版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, Qatar Airways launch 777 performance improvement package

July 12 Boeing Co

* Boeing, Qatar Airways launch new 777 performance improvement package

* Qatar Airways, as launch customer for offering, will be upgrading its entire fleet of 53 777s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

