BRIEF-Amgen to discuss data supporting biologics license application for ABP 501

July 12 Amgen Inc

* Amgen to discuss data supporting biologics license application for ABP 501, a biosimilar candidate to adalimumab

* Says will discuss data supporting ABP 501 biologics license application with U.S. FDA's arthritis advisory committee

* FDA has set a Biosimilar User Fee Act (BSUFA) target action date of Sept. 25, 2016 for ABP 501 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

