BRIEF-Bank of America says corporation changed basis of presentation of operations by eliminating legacy assets & servicing segment, effective April 1

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Bank of America Corp
* Effective April 1, 2016, corporation changed its basis of presentation of operations by eliminating legacy assets & servicing segment
* Segment realignment resulted in net $23 billion and $1 billion increase in consumer real estate loans held on balance sheet of consumer banking and all other, respectively, as of April 1, 2016
* Revenue, credit costs, expenses related to core and non-core loans, both owned and serviced for others, realigned to appropriate business segment or all other
* To report results of operations through consumer banking, global wealth & investment management, global banking, global markets
* To report remaining operations recorded in "all other" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.