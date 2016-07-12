版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Faro Technologies says to acquire BuildIT Software

July 12 Faro Technologies Inc

* Expands metrology and factory automation offerings with acquisition of BuildIT Software & Solutions Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

