BRIEF-Tuniu says Q2 transaction volume of air tickets grew 13 times

July 12 Tuniu Corp

* During Q2 of 2016, overall transaction volume of air tickets on Tuniu's platform grew approximately 13 times year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

