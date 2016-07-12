版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines Group expects consolidated pre-tax income to increase by about $200 mln in H2 2016

July 12 American Airlines Group Inc

* Expect consolidated pre-tax income for financial reporting purposes to increase by approximately $200 million in H2 of 2016

* Expect consolidated pre-tax income for financial reporting purposes to increase by about $550 million in 2017, $800 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

