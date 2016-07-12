版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-iA Financial Group acquires BMO Group Retirement Services Inc

July 12 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* IA Financial Group has acquired BMO Group Retirement Services Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

