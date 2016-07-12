BRIEF-Freddie Mac provides July 2016 outlook

July 12 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Expects growth rebound in remaining quarters of 2016 to
show GDP at 1.9 and 2.2 percent in 2016 and 2017
* Based on low mortgage rates, expect refinance share of
originations to rise to 49 percent for 2016
* Says expect unemployment to average 4.9 percent in 2016
and 4.8 percent in 2017
* House price appreciation forecast for 2016 remains at 5.0
percent, and in 2017, 4.0 percent
* In light of recent global pressures, 30-year fixed-rate
mortgage forecast has been revised down for both 2016 and 2017
* "Turbulence abroad should continue to create demand for
U.S. treasuries and keep mortgage rates near historic lows"
* Says house price appreciation forecast for 2016 remains at
5.0 percent, and in 2017, 4.0 percent
* With U.K.'s decision to exit EU, global risks increased,
leading to revised views for remainder of 2016 and all of 2017
* Based on low mortgage rates, expect refinance share of
originations to rise to 49 percent for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)