BRIEF-Freddie Mac provides July 2016 outlook

* Expects growth rebound in remaining quarters of 2016 to show GDP at 1.9 and 2.2 percent in 2016 and 2017

* Based on low mortgage rates, expect refinance share of originations to rise to 49 percent for 2016

* Says expect unemployment to average 4.9 percent in 2016 and 4.8 percent in 2017

* House price appreciation forecast for 2016 remains at 5.0 percent, and in 2017, 4.0 percent

* In light of recent global pressures, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage forecast has been revised down for both 2016 and 2017

* "Turbulence abroad should continue to create demand for U.S. treasuries and keep mortgage rates near historic lows"

* With U.K.'s decision to exit EU, global risks increased, leading to revised views for remainder of 2016 and all of 2017

* Based on low mortgage rates, expect refinance share of originations to rise to 49 percent for 2016