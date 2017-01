July 12 Chanticleer Holdings Inc

* Says intends to exit Australia and Eastern Europe markets

* Says stores are expected to either be sold or closed during Q3 of 2016

* Says 5 stores in Australia and store in Budapest, Hungary, continue to significantly underperform

* Says stores accounted for approximately $0.7 million of reported net loss in Q1 of 2016