BRIEF-AMC Entertainment says committed plan to buy Carmike Cinemas

July 12 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* Remains committed to moving forward with our plan to acquire Carmike Cinemas

* Says "wanted to reiterate its views on a potential acquisition of Carmike Cinemas"

* AMC entertainment holdings inc says "likelihood of an AMC/carmike transaction continues to be at considerable risk" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

