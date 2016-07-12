BRIEF-Whirlpool says unit plans to buy outstanding shares of WHR SA and BMT

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Whirlpool Corp
* Says unit Whirlpool Do Brasil Ltda, intends to acquire the outstanding common and preferred shares of WHR SA and BMT
* Whirlpool Corp says expects total cost of transactions to be approximately 205.8 million Brazilian reais
* Launch of tender offers is subject to approval which company expects will occur in Q4
* Says if successful, the transactions will result in a withdrawal of WHR SA and BMT from the Brazilian stock exchange
* Says co's 2016 guidance is inclusive of transactions
* Transactions are expected to result in a simplified corporate structure in Brazil along with an overall reduction in costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.