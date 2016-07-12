版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-First Majestic Silver produces 4.7 mln silver eqv ounces in Q2

July 12 First Majestic Silver Corp

* First majestic produces 4.7 million silver eqv ounces in second quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

