BRIEF-Cipher pharmaceuticals announces Ozenoxacin accepted for review by Health Canada

July 12 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces ozenoxacin accepted for review by Health Canada

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc says that its new drug submission for ozenoxacin has been accepted for review by Health Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

