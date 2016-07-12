版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Fortuna says produced 1.6 mln ounces of silver and 9,365 ounces of gold in Q2

July 12 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna reports production of 1.6 million ounces of silver and 9,365 ounces of gold for the second quarter 2016

* Production guidance for 2016 is 7.0 million ounces of silver and 42.8 thousand ounces of gold or 9.6 million ounces of AG EQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐