BRIEF-Fortuna says produced 1.6 mln ounces of silver and 9,365 ounces of gold in Q2

July 12 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna reports production of 1.6 million ounces of silver and 9,365 ounces of gold for the second quarter 2016

* Production guidance for 2016 is 7.0 million ounces of silver and 42.8 thousand ounces of gold or 9.6 million ounces of AG EQ