版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Medicines Co gives Federal circuit rules for Medicines Co in Angiomax litigation

July 12 Medicines Co

* Federal circuit rules for medicines company in angiomax patent litigation

* Federal circuit said company's orange book patents covering Angiomax(reg) that expire in 2028 were not invalid under "on sale" bar

* Federal circuit also remanded remainder of issues on appeal and cross-appeal to original federal circuit panel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐