2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Northland Power says board has commenced a review of strategic alternatives

July 12 Northland Power Inc

* Board of directors has commenced a review of strategic alternatives to further enhance company's growth, shareholder value

* Northland has retained CIBC World Markets Inc and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

