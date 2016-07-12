版本:
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

July 12 Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Intertape Polymer says to repurchase for cancellation up to 4 million common shares, representing 7.2% of company's "public float" as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

