BRIEF-Canacol Energy provides production and operations update

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Canacol Energy Ltd
* Provides production and operations update: average cash sales of 19,521 boepd for the months of May and June 2016
* Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd
* Corporation plans to spud Nispero 1 exploration well during week of July 18, 2016.
* Total realized contractual gas sales and oil sales are anticipated to total between 18,500 and 19,000 boepd from May 1 until year end
* Canacol anticipates Colombian oil production to average approximately 2,300 bopd, ecuador oil production of about 1,300 bopd in 2016
* To make no significant investments in drilling of oil production and exploration portfolios until pricing stabilizes
* Total corporate ebitdax is anticipated to be approximately $ 135 million for calendar 2016
* Estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas sales for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.