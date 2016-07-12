BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in NYT says to raise minimum pay for 18,000 workers

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 (Reuters) -
* JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in NYT - over next three years, will raise minimum pay for 18,000 workers to $12 to $16.50 an hour Source text - (nyti.ms/29LmNy6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.