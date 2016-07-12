版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in NYT says to raise minimum pay for 18,000 workers

July 12 (Reuters) -

* JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in NYT - over next three years, will raise minimum pay for 18,000 workers to $12 to $16.50 an hour Source text - (nyti.ms/29LmNy6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

