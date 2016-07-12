版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Western Union renews 20-year relationship with Rite Aid

July 12 Western Union Co

* Renews 20-Year relationship with Rite Aid

* Consumers can purchase money orders and pay their bills at Rite Aid locations nationwide

* Consumers at Rite Aid locations to continue to have ability to send and receive western union money transfer transactions U.S. or across globe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐