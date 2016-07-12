BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.39/shr

July 12 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc
* Alimentation couche-tard announces its results for its
fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.2 pct in U.S.,
2.2 pct in Europe and 2.2 pct in Canada
* Tard Inc - quarterly dividend increase nearly 15 pct to CA
7.75¢
* Q4 revenue $7.4 billion, up 1.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $8.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
