BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.39/shr

July 12 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc

* Alimentation couche-tard announces its results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.2 pct in U.S., 2.2 pct in Europe and 2.2 pct in Canada

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Tard Inc - quarterly dividend increase nearly 15 pct to CA 7.75¢

* Q4 revenue $7.4 billion, up 1.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $8.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)