BRIEF-Microsoft announcing new subscription options for Windows 10 and Surface for Businesses

* Announcing new subscription options for Windows 10 and
Surface For Businesses
* Introducing the Surface As A Service program and additions
to the Surface enterprise initiative
* Announced an expansion of Surface multi-national
purchasing program with the addition of CDW, Insight, SHI and
zones
* Microsoft says businesses can get enterprise-grade
security, management capabilities at just $7 a seat/month
through cloud solution provider channel
* Microsoft says expansion to surface enterprise initiative
with 2 new partnerships with IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton to deliver
industry specific solutions
