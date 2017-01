July 12 Bats Global Markets Inc :

* Announced creation of Bats community policing program for its U.S. Equities and Options Exchanges

* Bats community policing program, which takes effect in August 2016, will not be incentive-based

* Company will not provide any details regarding its regulatory methodology to its customers