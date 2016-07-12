BRIEF-Astur Gold says Brian Wesson to be appointed as president and CEO

July 12 Astur Gold Corp :
* Astur Gold announces significant strategic changes to the
company including restructure of debt, interim financing and
changes in board and management
* Brian Wesson will also be appointed as president and CEO,
Mark Gelmon will be appointed as chief financial officer
* Lionsbridge, RMB Australia Holdings Limited and company
have entered into an option agreement, facilitated by
Lionsbridge
* Management and board of directors of Astur will be
restructured effective on closing of services agreement
* Under option agreement, RMBAH granted co option to repay
secured debt facility owed by co to RMBAH for $3 million,
certain additional consideration
