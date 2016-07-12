BRIEF-Warren Resources enters amended restructuring support agreement - SEC filing

July 12 Warren Resources Inc:

* On July 11, company, units entered into an amended and restated restructuring support agreement - SEC filing

* If confirmed, reorganization to result in first-lien credit lenders getting 79.01% of post-restructuring common equity interests

* Reorganization to result in lenders under second-lien credit facility getting 7.55% of post restructuring common equity interests

* Reorganization to result in holders of unsecured notes, unsecured claim holder, getting pro rata share of 13.45% of post-restructuring equity

* Under amended RSA, lenders under first-lien credit agreement will become lenders under new $130 million first-lien credit facility

* Under amendment, reorganized company to issue to second-lien credit lenders 5-year warrants to buy up to 5% of post-restructuring equity

* Amended and restated RSA includes an agreed timeline for Chapter 11 cases

* If timeline for Chapter 11 cases is met, company would confirm Chapter 11 plan and emerge from bankruptcy by September 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/29F9VIv Further company coverage: