BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces plans to advance contraceptive pipeline

* Agile therapeutics announces plans to advance contraceptive pipeline

* Company has started preparations for study and expects to initiate dosing in q1 of 2017

* Preparations underway for initial phase 2 clinical trial of novel contraceptive regimen, which will begin development of pipeline beyond twirla

* Planned phase 2 clinical trial will examine use of twirla in regimen designed to allow women to experience "shorter, lighter periods"

* To develop extended cycle regimen for twirla that may also utilize smp with goal of allowing women to have fewer periods each year