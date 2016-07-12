BRIEF-Chubb estimates Q2 natural catastrophe losses of $390 mln pre-tax

July 12 Chubb Ltd
* Chubb announces catastrophe loss estimates for second
quarter
* Estimate of natural catastrophe losses, in Q2, net of
reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, of $390
million pre-tax, or $315 million after tax
* Of pre-tax total estimate, $320 million is from natural
catastrophes in north america and $70 million is from events
outside North America
* Providing catastrophe losses estimate in light of elevated
number of natural catastrophes experienced by industry globally
in quarter
* Says more than 25 events with estimated insured losses for
the insurance industry ranging from $15 billion to over $20
billion occurred during q2
* Estimate covers losses for multiple u.s. Weather events,
Japanese,Ecuadorian earthquakes, mcmurray wildfires and european
floods, among others
* Says Q2 catastrophe losses estimate exceeds original
internal projection of $280 million pre-tax
