公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Yum! Brands says separating China business into new public co

July 12 Yum! Brands :

* Separation of China business into a newly formed public co named Yum China Holdings Inc

* Yum China Holdings Inc will initially have over 7,200 restaurants across China Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

