BRIEF-Sequoia Fund tells clients it has completely exited Valeant's position- CNBC

July 12 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Sequoia fund, Valeant's second largest shareholder, tells clients it has completely exited the position- CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

