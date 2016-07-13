版本:
BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum announces interim firm transportation

July 13 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted pony announces interim firm transportation

* Secured sufficient interim firm transportation to mitigate impact by potential delays in completion of high pine expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

